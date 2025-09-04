Image Credit : instagram

Munjya, starring Aparshakti Khurana and Sharvari Wagh, released in 2024. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this horror film, produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, was the third in the Maddock horror-comedy universe. Made on a budget of just 30 crores, it earned 132.13 crores at the box office.