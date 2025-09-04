- Home
- Entertainment
- Stree 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Biggest Bollywood Horror Blockbusters You Can’t Miss
Stree 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Biggest Bollywood Horror Blockbusters You Can’t Miss
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror flick is in the spotlight. The teaser dropped recently, and fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer. Meanwhile, here's a look at the 6 highest-grossing horror movies.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Film Munjya
Munjya, starring Aparshakti Khurana and Sharvari Wagh, released in 2024. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this horror film, produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, was the third in the Maddock horror-comedy universe. Made on a budget of just 30 crores, it earned 132.13 crores at the box office.
Film Stree
Released in 2018, Stree also rocked the box office. This horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK, starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Made on a 25 crore budget, it earned 80.76 crores.
Film Shaitaan
The 2024 supernatural psychological horror film Shaitaan was directed by Vikas Bahl and produced under Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios. Starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janhvi Bodhiwala, and Angad Bedi, this 65 crore budget film earned 211.06 crores.
Film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, released in 2022 under T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. Made on a 65 crore budget, it earned a whopping 266.88 crores.
Film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in 2024 under T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri, it earned 423.85 crores against a 150 crore budget.
Film Stree 2
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank released in 2024 under Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, this 105 crore budget film earned a massive 874.58 crores. The combined collections of Stree, Munjya, Shaitaan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are less than Stree 2's earnings.