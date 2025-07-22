7 Bollywood Actresses with the Strongest PR Game To Stay Trending On Internet
These actresses aren’t just stars—they’re brands. Their PR teams know how to craft narratives, manage controversies, and keep them shining in the ever-competitive Bollywood galaxy.
In the glitzy world of Bollywood, talent alone doesn’t guarantee stardom—a powerful PR strategy can make or break a career. These seven actresses have mastered the art of staying relevant, shaping public perception, and commanding media attention like pros.
1. Alia Bhatt
Constant media presence through interviews, brand endorsements, and social media.
Smart collaborations with top directors and fashion houses.
Balances personal and professional life updates to keep fans engaged.
2. Deepika Padukone
Known for her poised public image and mental health advocacy.
Strategic brand partnerships and international appearances (like Cannes).
Carefully curated social media presence that blends glamour with authenticity.
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Despite being relatively new, she’s often in the headlines.
Fashion-forward choices and regular paparazzi appearances.
Uses social media to showcase both her work and personal quirks.
4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Global icon with a PR strategy that spans continents.
Regular features in international magazines and talk shows.
Shares personal milestones (wedding, motherhood) to stay in the spotlight.
5. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Reinvented her image post-motherhood with endorsements and a podcast.
Maintains a strong media presence without being overly active on social media.
Her candid interviews often go viral, keeping her relevant.
6. Ananya Panday
Leveraged her Gen Z appeal with meme-worthy content and brand tie-ups.
Regularly spotted at events and parties, fueling media buzz.
Her team ensures she’s part of every trending conversation.
7. Kiara Advani
Rose to fame with a mix of blockbuster roles and smart PR moves.
Maintains a clean, relatable image that appeals to both youth and family audiences.
Her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra was a PR masterclass in subtle hype.