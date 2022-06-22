Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 BOLD photos of Mia Khalifa in sexy bikini; don't miss it

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Legendary pornstar Mia Khalifa celebrated her return to London with a seductive rooftop photoshoot. 
     

    Mia Khalifa, a former Pornhub icon, is a frequent social media user who frequently posts insights into her daily life while flaunting her stunning and provocative attire.

    After travelling around Europe, the former pornstar, Mia Khalifa is back in London for the third time this year.

    Finally, some beautiful photos of the famed OnlyFans model against some historic backdrops are available for the British fans to enjoy.
     

    The former Pornhub star's most explicit photos are available to fans. With a photo of King's Cross St. Pancras station, where she may have stopped in on her way from Paris, France, the 29-year-old model confirmed her return to the UK barely one month after her previous visit.
     

    It's no secret that Mia adores the UK, and she frequently sported shirts honouring various football teams and stereotyped dialects.
     

    Mia also posted some of her audacious selfies, which sparked a firestorm on social media. Mia was seen looking hot in a pink skirt and a green crop top with a deep collar.

    Mia Khalifa finished off her appearance with a ponytail, sunglasses, and little makeup. Also Read: Is Jim Carrey dead? Here's how Hollywood legend's fans reacted (Fact Check)

    Mia’s bold look has left her fans’ tongues wagging as she clearly showed off her cleavage. There’s no doubt, that the latest pictures are too hot to handle and many fans couldn’t help but sigh after seeing her pictures. One social media user commented - “baap re baap…”
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hansal Mehta lauds OTT platforms says never been a better time to be a filmmaker drb

    Hansal Mehta lauds OTT platforms; says never been a better time to be a filmmaker

    Exclusive: Film producer Neeraj talks about LGBTQ films, Article 377, same-sex marriages, and more RBA

    Exclusive: Film producer Neeraj talks about LGBTQ movies, Section 377, same-sex marriages, and more

    Pramod in a cop role; Rishab & Pramod combo set to shine once more on Harikathe Alla Girikathe!

    Pramod in a cop role; Rishab & Pramod combo set to shine once more on Harikathe Alla Girikathe!

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this

    Shamshera Teaser Review Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans drb

    Shamshera Teaser Review: Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans

    Recent Stories

    UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful details here snt

    UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful; details here

    In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion; 1st under Uddhav Thackeray's watch snt

    In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion; 1st under Uddhav Thackeray's watch

    Maharashtra Mutiny: 10 key points Uddhav Thackeray made to Shiv Sena cadre snt

    Maharashtra Mutiny: 10 key points Uddhav Thackeray made to Shiv Sena cadre

    Uddhav Thackeray: Ready to resign, let rebel MLAs tell me face-to-face

    Uddhav Thackeray tells rebels: Ready to resign from CM post, but...

    Sadio Mane completes move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool-ayh

    Sadio Mane completes move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon