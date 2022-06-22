7 BOLD photos of Mia Khalifa in sexy bikini; don't miss it

Legendary pornstar Mia Khalifa celebrated her return to London with a seductive rooftop photoshoot.



Mia Khalifa, a former Pornhub icon, is a frequent social media user who frequently posts insights into her daily life while flaunting her stunning and provocative attire.

After travelling around Europe, the former pornstar, Mia Khalifa is back in London for the third time this year.

Finally, some beautiful photos of the famed OnlyFans model against some historic backdrops are available for the British fans to enjoy.



The former Pornhub star's most explicit photos are available to fans. With a photo of King's Cross St. Pancras station, where she may have stopped in on her way from Paris, France, the 29-year-old model confirmed her return to the UK barely one month after her previous visit.



It's no secret that Mia adores the UK, and she frequently sported shirts honouring various football teams and stereotyped dialects.



Mia also posted some of her audacious selfies, which sparked a firestorm on social media. Mia was seen looking hot in a pink skirt and a green crop top with a deep collar.

Mia Khalifa finished off her appearance with a ponytail, sunglasses, and little makeup.