6 meals a day to once in a week cheat days: How WWE legend The Rock maintains his fitness through diet?

Dwayne Johnson played a vital role in making WWE one of the most successful and marketable brands in the world, with his in-ring charisma, off the ring personality and ability to connect with the fans across various platforms. 

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 8:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 8:50 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular professional wrestlers who had a stint at World Wrestling Entertainment for over a decade, becoming one of the iconic figures in the industry. Dwayne Johnson played a vital role in making WWE one of the most successful and marketable brands in the world, with his in-ring charisma, off the ring personality and ability to connect with the fans across various platforms. He is not a full-time wrestler but made sporadic appearances in WWE. 

In 2004, Dwayne Johnson completely moved away from WWE and shifted his focus on his career in the movie. The 52-year-old has featured in several Hollywood movies like Fast and Furious, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, Black Adam, and many others, making him the highest paid and most successful actors in the world. Despite his success in Hollywood, The Rock often remains connected to WWE, often returning for special appearances and major events. 

Apart from his success as professional wrestler and Hollywood actor, Dwayne Johnson has been an ardent follower of maintaining his strict diet and fitness regime. 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is someone who follows a strict diet in order to maintain his physique and health. The legendary WWE wrestler consumes a high-protein diet, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats to fuel his intense workouts. As per Muscles and Fitness, Dwayne Johnson had consumed 52 ounces of cod as part of his six daily meals. Cod is a flaky white fish and is a lean source of protein that helps in building muscle and recovery. Most of the professional wrestlers have cod as part of their diet. Apart from cod, The Rock has sweet potatoes, white rice, oatmeal, and 10 white eggs as part of his daily diet. 

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an interview with Men’s Health in 2022, Dwayne Johnson gave a sneak peak into his daily diet. He revealed six meals a day, starting with  eggs and  a meat like bison and ending up with having fish, chicken, casein powder, carbs, and greens for dinner. 

“Well, I eat six meals a day [and they’re all similar in terms of nutrients]. Breakfast consists of eggs, a meat like bison, a complex carb like oatmeal, and fruit, usually either papaya or blueberries. My second meal, around 10:00 A.M., usually consists of a chicken breast, a complex carb like rice, and some greens. And dinner is fish or chicken, a complex carb like sweet potatoes, and some greens.” The Rock said. 
 

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson said that he keeps a track of marco counting. He admitted that a person might feel hungry if they disciplined themselves in training and diet. 

“I do see results quickly when we adjust the macros. [The range: protein 40–45 percent, carbs 40–50 percent, fats 15–20 percent.] We’ve got it down to a science where we fine-tune the macros and I never feel hungry. That’s a key: Training and dieting down for a goal requires discipline, and you can often feel hungry.” he told Men's Health. 
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an interview with Delish, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he used to consume 6000 to 8000 calories a day. He used to have two breakfasts in the morning, followed up with lunch and dinner. One thing that has been very common in Johnson’s meals is that he consumes a lot of rice along with dishes. Chicken, buffalo, and fish have been actively part of his diet to increase his muscle mass and support recovery.
 

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, The Rock used to have cheat days in order to maintain his mental and emotional health. The cheat days enable him to indulge in his favourite food that gives me taste buds, including pancakes and burgers, giving him a break from intense regime. He loves french fries,  bacon-cheeseburgers, tequila,   chocolate gooey brownie and many other food items. He used to have cheat days only once in a week. 
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

WATCH Hrithik Roshan at Joy Awards poses with Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Hrithik Roshan at Joy Awards poses with Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey; video goes viral

Breaking Bad to Peaky Blinders-7 must-watch crime drama on Netflix RBA

Breaking Bad to Peaky Blinders-7 must-watch crime drama on Netflix

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for 'The Odyssey'; Read on NTI

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for ‘The Odyssey’; Read on

Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Kumbh Mela VIRAL girl Monalisa's dusky beauty RBA

Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Kumbh Mela VIRAL girl Monalisa's dusky beauty

The Recruit Season 2 Review: Owen, Violet, and Cora bring intense action and drama NTI

The Recruit Season 2 Review: Owen, Violet, and Cora bring intense action and drama

Recent Stories

India Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and year-wise highlights AJR

India's Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and more

Atlassian Stock Climbs To 3-Year High After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2 But Retail Sentiment Lags

Atlassian Stock Climbs To 3-Year High After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2 But Retail Sentiment Lags

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Comcast Stock Snags Price Target Cut Following 11% Decline On Q4 Results But Retail Sees ‘Historical’ Buying Opportunity

Comcast Stock Snags Price Target Cut Following 11% Decline On Q4 Results But Retail Sees ‘Historical’ Buying Opportunity

Good news Reliance Jio airtel cut prices on call sms plans after TRAI order check new rates gcw

GOOD NEWS! Jio, Airtel cut prices on call, SMS plans after TRAI's order – Check new rates!

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon