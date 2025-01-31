6 meals a day to once in a week cheat days: How WWE legend The Rock maintains his fitness through diet?

Dwayne Johnson played a vital role in making WWE one of the most successful and marketable brands in the world, with his in-ring charisma, off the ring personality and ability to connect with the fans across various platforms.

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular professional wrestlers who had a stint at World Wrestling Entertainment for over a decade, becoming one of the iconic figures in the industry. Dwayne Johnson played a vital role in making WWE one of the most successful and marketable brands in the world, with his in-ring charisma, off the ring personality and ability to connect with the fans across various platforms. He is not a full-time wrestler but made sporadic appearances in WWE. In 2004, Dwayne Johnson completely moved away from WWE and shifted his focus on his career in the movie. The 52-year-old has featured in several Hollywood movies like Fast and Furious, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, Black Adam, and many others, making him the highest paid and most successful actors in the world. Despite his success in Hollywood, The Rock often remains connected to WWE, often returning for special appearances and major events. Apart from his success as professional wrestler and Hollywood actor, Dwayne Johnson has been an ardent follower of maintaining his strict diet and fitness regime.

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is someone who follows a strict diet in order to maintain his physique and health. The legendary WWE wrestler consumes a high-protein diet, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats to fuel his intense workouts. As per Muscles and Fitness, Dwayne Johnson had consumed 52 ounces of cod as part of his six daily meals. Cod is a flaky white fish and is a lean source of protein that helps in building muscle and recovery. Most of the professional wrestlers have cod as part of their diet. Apart from cod, The Rock has sweet potatoes, white rice, oatmeal, and 10 white eggs as part of his daily diet.

In an interview with Men’s Health in 2022, Dwayne Johnson gave a sneak peak into his daily diet. He revealed six meals a day, starting with eggs and a meat like bison and ending up with having fish, chicken, casein powder, carbs, and greens for dinner. “Well, I eat six meals a day [and they’re all similar in terms of nutrients]. Breakfast consists of eggs, a meat like bison, a complex carb like oatmeal, and fruit, usually either papaya or blueberries. My second meal, around 10:00 A.M., usually consists of a chicken breast, a complex carb like rice, and some greens. And dinner is fish or chicken, a complex carb like sweet potatoes, and some greens.” The Rock said.



Dwayne Johnson said that he keeps a track of marco counting. He admitted that a person might feel hungry if they disciplined themselves in training and diet. “I do see results quickly when we adjust the macros. [The range: protein 40–45 percent, carbs 40–50 percent, fats 15–20 percent.] We’ve got it down to a science where we fine-tune the macros and I never feel hungry. That’s a key: Training and dieting down for a goal requires discipline, and you can often feel hungry.” he told Men's Health.



In an interview with Delish, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he used to consume 6000 to 8000 calories a day. He used to have two breakfasts in the morning, followed up with lunch and dinner. One thing that has been very common in Johnson’s meals is that he consumes a lot of rice along with dishes. Chicken, buffalo, and fish have been actively part of his diet to increase his muscle mass and support recovery.



Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, The Rock used to have cheat days in order to maintain his mental and emotional health. The cheat days enable him to indulge in his favourite food that gives me taste buds, including pancakes and burgers, giving him a break from intense regime. He loves french fries, bacon-cheeseburgers, tequila, chocolate gooey brownie and many other food items. He used to have cheat days only once in a week.



