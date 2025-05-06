5 WWE Wrestlers Who Got Kicked Out for Getting Too Popular
These five wrestlers became so popular, they ended up getting pushed out. From backstage heat to ego clashes, here’s what went wrong.
1. Zack Ryder (WWE)
Zack Ryder’s "Long Island Iced Z" YouTube series became popular in 2011, gaining a massive following without WWE’s backing. But instead of a push, Ryder got kicked. WWE reportedly didn’t like that he got over without their creative input, and he was quietly phased out.
2. Daniel Bryan (WWE)
Bryan was never meant to main event WrestleMania. But fan support forced WWE’s hand in 2014. Backstage, there was resistance. Vince McMahon preferred Batista or Roman Reigns. Bryan's push felt more like a surrender than a reward, and after injuries, he was sidelined.
3. Matt Cardona (Post-WWE)
After his WWE exit, Cardona reinvented himself on the indies, becoming a top draw in GCW and Impact. But in GCW, fans turned on him for being too mainstream and "too WWE." He was effectively run out by the same people who once cheered for him.
4. Rusev (WWE)
"Rusev Day" became a viral phenomenon. Fans loved it, arenas chanted it. WWE ignored it. Despite huge merchandise sales, Rusev was kept mid-card, reportedly due to Vince not seeing him as a top guy. Eventually, he was released in 2020.
5. CM Punk (WWE)
Punk’s "Pipebomb" made him the voice of the voiceless. But his rising influence clashed with WWE’s top brass. After years of frustration with creative and health issues, he walked out in 2014. He showed the WWE universe that popularity alone doesn’t guarantee power in WWE.