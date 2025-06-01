Image Credit : Getty

Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut in June 2024 and immediately shook the foundations of the roster. His unmatched power and intensity in the ring have turned heads. Since joining the Bloodline saga, he’s brought fresh energy to the storyline.

WWE has slowly been building him up, and his momentum peaked when he became the United States Champion at WrestleMania 41. A showdown with Roman Reigns seems inevitable. Many believe Fatu could be the one to force Roman into retirement.

Fatu’s rise is tied closely to his dominant performances. The company sees him as a future breakout star, not just in wrestling, but also in entertainment at large. WWE must give him the spotlight he’s earned.