The Raja Saab OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Prabhas’ Horror Comedy
Prabhas’s film The Raja Saab is gearing up for an early OTT release, less than a month after hitting theatres. Here’s everything about its box office collection, budget, and streaming platform.
When was 'The Raja Saab' released in theaters?
Directed by Maruthi Dasari, 'The Raja Saab' hit theaters on Jan 9, 2026. This pan-India horror-comedy stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and more.
How was The Raja Saab's Box Office Collection?
'The Raja Saab' disappointed audiences. It had 2026's biggest opening but earnings plummeted, and it barely survived 15 days at the box office before its run ended.
'The Raja Saab' failed to even recover half its budget
The film was a box office disaster, failing to recover even half its budget. It made ₹143 crore in India against a ₹400 crore budget, and only ₹205 crore worldwide.
When and where to watch The Raja Saab on OTT
Streaming for 'The Raja Saab' starts February 6, 2026. It will be available for home viewing just 28 days after its theatrical release on the Jio Hotstar platform.
In how many languages will 'The Raja Saab' stream?
The digital release is official, but with a twist. For now, viewers can only watch it in South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada). The Hindi version is not yet available.
