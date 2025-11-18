5 Mahesh Babu Films That Were Remade and Became Pan-India Blockbusters
The first look and teaser of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming pan-India film Varanasi are out. Known for his versatile roles, several of his past films have also been remade in other languages.
1. Pokiri
The 2007 Telugu blockbuster Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu, was remade in Hindi as Wanted. The film’s action-packed storyline and thrilling sequences captivated audiences across languages, making it a massive pan-India hit.
2. Athadu
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the 2005 hit starred Mahesh Babu and Trisha. It was later remade in Hindi as Ek: The Power of One and in Bengali as Wanted, reaching audiences beyond Telugu cinema.
3. Okkadu
The 2003 blockbuster starring Mahesh Babu was remade seven times, including the Hindi version titled Tevar, showcasing its wide appeal and enduring popularity across multiple languages.
4. Nizam
The 2003 film directed by Teja, starring Mahesh Babu, was a flop but still inspired remakes. It was adapted in Odia as Arjun and in Bangladesh as Top Leader in 2005.
5. Murari
The 2001 hit starring Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre was remade in Kannada as Gopi and also inspired the 2003 Tamil film Pudhiya Geethai, extending its appeal across South Indian cinema.