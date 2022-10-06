5 rarely seen photos of ‘Taali’ actor Sushmita Sen

Actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen shared the first look of her upcoming web series ‘Taali’ in which she is playing the role of a transgender. Meanwhile, take a look at five rare pictures of the actor.

Sushmita Sen has been in the headlines since the time she shared the first look from her upcoming series ‘Taali’ on Thursday. For the first time, the actor will be seen playing the role of a transgender, as she plays activist Shree Gauri Sawant in the web series. The six-episode series is being helmed by Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav. While Sushmita has been winning the hearts of people with the first look from the series, we bring you five rarely-seen photographs of the actor from her early days of career.

This picture is from a press conference held in New Delhi after Sushmita Sen returned to the country upon winning the title of Miss Universe in 1994. The picture was clicked on February 08, 1994, soon after the beauty pageant.

In this old picture of Sushmita Seen, the actor is seen in a vintage look from the early 90s. A checkered blazer on top of a white halter neck is what the former Miss Universe is seen wearing in the picture.

Sushmita Sen’s short hair look with minimum make-up shows how pretty she looked back in the days. However, with time, Sushmita has only grown to become hotter.

After winning the title of Miss Universe in 1994, Sushmita Sen attended the Third Annual Jim Thorpe Pro Sports Awards. The ceremony was held on July 11, 1994, at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

