3 WWE Storylines Too Controversial for 2025 era TV
From a “canceled wrestlers” invasion to a deportation angle and CM Punk gossip, here are three storylines WWE should avoid in 2025.
1. “Revenge of the Cancelled” Faction
Bringing back stars who were written off for real-world controversy like Hulk Hogan, Enzo Amore, Velveteen Dream, then having them band together to “take down” WWE sounds like a ratings opportunity.
In practice, it would bring up painful past issues, and risk lawsuits or PR nightmares. WWE’s brand depends on controlled storytelling, not living out cancel-culture headlines.
2. “Luchador Deportation” Prison Angle
Writing El Grande Americano off television via a deportation or prison storyline in El Salvador would weaponize sensitive political issues like immigration, racism, legal injustice for cheap heat.
Fans would see it as exploitative and offensive, and it could start boycotts or condemnations, making it a creative landmine WWE can’t afford.
3. “Punk Family Feud” Love-Triangle Drama
Turning online gossip about CM Punk’s relationships with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade into a steamy soap-opera angle risks damaging real marriages and careers.
Wrestling thrives on fantasy, but this blurs the line dangerously. It would feed tabloid rumors and force performers to relive ugly social-media conspiracies.