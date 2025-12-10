- Home
15 Iconic Years of Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh; Meet the Finest Actor of THIS generation
15 Iconic Years of Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh; Meet the Finest Actor of THIS generation
Ranveer Singh has given some of the best performances in 15 years. He transforms physically, emotionally, and spiritually into every part, demonstrating he is this generation's best actor.
15 Iconic Years of Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh
Across 15 years, Ranveer Singh has delivered some of the most unforgettable performances in the industry. He dives into every role with complete transformation — physically, emotionally, and spiritually — proving why he stands tall as this generation’s finest actor. As Dhurandhar wins hearts, and he completes 15 years in the industry, we revisit the iconic characters that shaped his extraordinary journey:
Alauddin Khilji — Padmaavat
Unhinged. Ferocious. Mesmerizing. Ranveer redefined villainy with terrifying brilliance — not caricature, but an emotionally complex monster. His physicality, dark humor, and intensity made Khilji a cinematic phenomenon and a turning point in his career.
Varun Srivastava — Lootera
A role built on quiet pain. Ranveer’s nuanced performance — expressive eyes, controlled emotions, soft vulnerability — showed his range long before he was labeled a superstar. It remains one of his most artistic and emotionally moving characters.
Peshwa Bajirao — Bajirao Mastani
A role that demanded intensity and vulnerability in equal measure. Ranveer mastered Marathi diction, underwent major physical transformation, and showcased the conflicted heart of a warrior torn between duty and love. His portrayal was majestic and layered, cementing him as a performer capable of greatness.
Hamza Ali Mazari/ Jaskirat Singh Rangi— Dhurandhar
A masterclass in subtle strength. He doesn’t rely on loudness — his power lies in silence, restraint, and the emotions simmering beneath the surface. Ranveer’s eyes alone speak a story of struggle, fury, and survival. Dhurandhar marks a new chapter where his craft feels even more mature, controlled, and deeply impactful.
Murad Ahmed — Gully Boy
With Murad, Ranveer delivered a performance rooted in silence, eyes, and poetry. He didn’t just act — he felt the journey of an underdog. He rapped, wrote, and lived the character, showcasing hunger, love, frustration, dreams — making Murad one of the most emotionally impactful roles of the decade.
Rocky Randhawa — Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Bold, glamorous, lovable — Rocky allowed Ranveer to explore masculinity through a fresh lens. Beneath flashy fashion and humour, he delivered deep emotional truth. Rocky’s journey made audiences laugh, cry, and cheer — and proved Ranveer’s unmatched command over performance and presence.
Simmba — Simmba
A full-blown entertainer. Ranveer balanced comedy, swagger, vulnerability, and mass-hero charisma while driving home a story about justice. His transformation from a corrupt cop to a protector was delivered with emotional conviction wrapped in pure fun.
Ram — Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela
Complex, fiery, romantic — Ram showcased Ranveer’s magnetic star presence. He balanced passion with pain, humour with heartbreak. The film established him as a blockbuster force, and his chemistry with Deepika Padukone became a cultural moment in itself
