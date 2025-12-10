Image Credit : jiohotstarreality instagram

After making news on Colours TV's Bigg Boss 19, actress and peace activist Farrhana Bhatt is apparently preparing for another reality program. Laila Majnu, the show's first runner-up, is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Farrhana Bhatt's Bigg Boss 19 experience was nothing short of exhilarating. Throughout the season, she was involved in multiple fights, which helped her become a household name. Following her appearance on Bigg Boss 19, she is slated to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Read on for more information.