Dhurandhar’s underpass scene has taken the internet by storm, thanks to its sleek urban aesthetic and cinematic appeal. Fans are now curious to know where this visually striking moment from the film was actually shot.

Where Was Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Under Pass Scene Shot

Among the distinctive scenes coming from the movie is the underpass sequence, which drew attention for its symmetry and modernity. Apparently, the production team chose Chandigarh’s Sector 17 location due to its modern architecture, its neat surroundings, and the naturally cinematic feel of the place. The place suits the mood and tone of the movie and intensifies the drama of the scene, enabling it to be instantly retained in the memories of viewers.

About the Film: What Sets Dhurandhar Aside

With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, one can say that this is now the talk of the town after its release, thanks to its nail-biting plot, outstanding performances, and crisp sequences. The film combines action with a good amount of emotion, giving its storyline some appeal to mass as well as multiplex audiences. Urban setup, slick photography, and impact-heavy moments: All this has grabbed much attention on social media.

Audience Reaction and Social Media Buzz

The film is trending on most counts-from its screenplay to character arcs to its brilliantly shot sequences. One shot in the underpass really took off, with fans sharing stills and edits, seeking to find where exactly the scene was filmed.

Box Office Numbers and Increasing Popularity

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been consistently strong at the box office, attracting footfalls purely on word of mouth and digital interaction. With growing numbers during weekends and favorable reviews, this film is all set to become one of the prominent hits of the season. Along with the story, visuals, and strong direction continues to attract both cine-goers and casual viewers.