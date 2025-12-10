- Home
Kerala Crime Files Season 3 OTT: Ahammed Khabeer's criminal drama series was lauded by reviewers and spectators. Kerala Crime Files will return to OTT platforms shortly, with a promising Season 3 following the success of the past two seasons.
At the star-studded event, the OTT behemoth unveiled its vast slate of South Korean productions. Jio Hotstar announced that Kerala Files, its first Malayalam original, will return for a third season in 2026. "Kerala's most intriguing case returns. Kerala Crime Files Season 3 Coming Soon "The platform's Instagram post announced the happy news.
According to recent reports, Kerala Crime Files Season 3 is under production. Jio Hotstar will stream the next season, which follows Inspectors Manoj Sreedharan and Kurian Avaran's new mission, in the first half of 2026. The online series will broadcast in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.
Kerala Crime Files Cast and Crew In the Ahammed Khabeer film, Manoj Sreedharan and Kurian Avaran are played by Aju Varghese and Lal. Season 1 has important parts for Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, and Zhinz Shan. Season 2 added Arjun Radhakrishnan, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan, Noorin Sherif, Farah Shibla, and a dog.
Jio Hotstar's music and score were written by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Kishkindha Kaandam star Bahul Ramesh wrote Season 2 while Ashiq Aimar wrote Season 1. First Print Studios and Monkey Business develop Kerala Crime Files.
