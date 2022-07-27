10th board result: Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu-9 actresses' shocking marks

Who wants to know if their favourite actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and others have excelled in the board exams? Or not? Know have much they scored

Along with their performing prowess, Bollywood actresses are renowned for their gorgeous appearances and fashion statements. While some actresses are the picture of beauty and grace, some have also achieved academic success. They certainly fit the description of "beauty with intellect."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once shared her class 10 report card on social media, and we spotted remarks like "She has done well. She is an asset to the school," and "well done, keep it up," on the report card. Also, on a closer look, we learnt that Samantha scored a 90 in English, 100 in Mathematics, 95 in Physics, 84 in Botany and 91 in History.



Alia Bhatt was among the highest-paid actresses and had strong academic credentials. She had a 71% grade point average in the tenth grade but dropped out to pursue performing.



Janhvi Kapoor was a decent student. She reportedly received 84 per cent in her 10th board exam and 86 per cent in her 12th.

Disha Patani scored 64 per cent in the 10th standard, but her 12th grade was not publicised.

Kriti Sanon, who had several movies come out last year, such as Panipat, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4, was a deserving student who earned 72 per cent in her 10th and 68 per cent in her 12th-grade exams.

Anushka Sharma reportedly scored 93% in 10th and 89% in her 12th board exams. She graduated from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.



In films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar gives outstanding performances. She received 78 per cent in her 10th and 83 per cent in her 12th-grade exams.

Shraddha Kapoor excelled in school. The Chhichhore actress scored 95 per cent in her 12th exam, compared to her 10th-grade score of 70 per cent.

