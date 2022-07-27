Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10th board result: Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu-9 actresses' shocking marks

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    Who wants to know if their favourite actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and others have excelled in the board exams? Or not? Know have much they scored 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with their performing prowess, Bollywood actresses are renowned for their gorgeous appearances and fashion statements. While some actresses are the picture of beauty and grace, some have also achieved academic success. They certainly fit the description of "beauty with intellect."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu once shared her class 10 report card on social media, and we spotted remarks like "She has done well. She is an asset to the school," and "well done, keep it up," on the report card. Also, on a closer look, we learnt that Samantha scored a 90 in English, 100 in Mathematics, 95 in Physics, 84 in Botany and 91 in History.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt was among the highest-paid actresses and had strong academic credentials. She had a 71% grade point average in the tenth grade but dropped out to pursue performing. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor was a decent student. She reportedly received 84 per cent in her 10th board exam and 86 per cent in her 12th.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani scored 64 per cent in the 10th standard, but her 12th grade was not publicised. Also Read: BOLD Pictures: Urfi Javed gets naughty, covers her breast with hand flaunting mustard bra

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kriti Sanon, who had several movies come out last year, such as Panipat, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4, was a deserving student who earned 72 per cent in her 10th and 68 per cent in her 12th-grade exams.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anushka Sharma reportedly scored 93% in 10th and 89% in her 12th board exams. She graduated from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar gives outstanding performances. She received 78 per cent in her 10th and 83 per cent in her 12th-grade exams.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shraddha Kapoor excelled in school. The Chhichhore actress scored 95 per cent in her 12th exam, compared to her 10th-grade score of 70 per cent. Also Read: MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yami Gautam scored 75 per cent in her 10th and 80 per cent in her 12th-grade exams. Also Read: Ranveer Singh NUDE photos: Guess price of the carpet where Singh is posing?

     

     

     

     

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bawaal Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details RBA

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force drb

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

    Emergency Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut film first look out drb

    Emergency: Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's film; first look, out

    Boycott Flipkart trends over depression tee with Sushant Singh Rajput s photo gcw

    'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    Tuesday box office report Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera Naga Chaitanya Thank You Fahadh Faasil Malayankunju drb

    Box Office Report: Shamshera sees a 70% drop in collections on Tuesday

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 student dies by suicide 5th such incident this month gcw

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 student dies by suicide; 5th such incident this month

    Hot pictures alert Poonam Pandey flaunts animal print bikini by the pool side drb

    Hot pictures alert: Poonam Pandey flaunts animal print bikini by the pool side

    Suspended Rajya Sabha MPS to hold relay protest in Parliament compound; know details here - adt

    Suspended Rajya Sabha MPS to hold relay protest in Parliament compound; know details here

    Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee s home as mini bank report gcw

    Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee's home as 'mini bank'?

    Flight attendant claims snake head discovered in airline meal: here's what happened next - gps

    Flight attendant claims snake head discovered in airline meal: here’s what happened next

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon