Image Credit : Asianet News

Who is Zainab, the woman Akhil Akkineni married? Her background has become a topic of great interest. What’s even more surprising are the details of her family’s wealth, which have left many shocked. There’s talk that Akhil has truly hit the jackpot.

Zainab Ravdjee is the daughter of prominent businessman Zulfi Ravdjee, an industrialist who runs real estate and construction companies. Their family is based in Mumbai and reportedly has projects across India.