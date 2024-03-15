Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Yodha' screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna slay in best outfits

    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    On Thursday night, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna-starrer film 'Yodha' held the film's screening in Mumbai.

    article_image1

    The film was released today and the screening was attended by many Bollywood celebrities and was a star-stunned night.

    article_image2

    Mouni Roy

    For the 'Yodha' screening, Mouni Roy was dressed in a black short dress that came with collars. She had her hair tied in a bun. 

    article_image3

    Tiger Shroff

    Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black shirt and jeans. He wore sunglasses and had his shirt buttons half open.

    article_image4

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

    Sidharth Malhotra opted for a brown shirt, black leather jacket and jeans. Kiara Advani looked stunning in a blue suit.

    article_image5

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani, who plays an important role in the film, turned heads as she looked gorgeous in a white satin thigh-high slit gown. 

    article_image6

    Raashii Khanna

    'Yodha' actress Raashii Khanna looked beautiful in a red long gown. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun and wore earrings to complete her look. 

    Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Shubman Gill ahead of India concert sends social media abuzz

    Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain to join Shark Tank India? Read this

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THIS contestant receives least votes in first week; Check

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth the hype? Read on

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant nails MS Dhoni's helicopter shot in Delhi Capitals practice session

    Sleep deprivation: 7 reasons why you are not sleeping

    Karnataka: Water crisis looms around cities dependent on KRS; Kanwa reservoir emerges as potential source

    Electoral bonds data shows how ED, CBI, I-T dept were misused: Congress

    Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Shubman Gill ahead of India concert sends social media abuzz

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

