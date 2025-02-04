[PHOTOS] Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Cute and adorable moments with their kids

Here are some heartwarming moments of cricketers with their kids, showcasing their cute and loving father-child bonds. From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh, these photos capture pure joy, affection, and memorable family moments.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

Cricketers are loved by fans worldwide not only for their talent but also for their heartwarming moments with family. From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh, these adorable father-child photos showcase their sweet and loving bonds with their kids.
 

article_image2

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, one of the most loved cricketers, shares an adorable bond with his children. This picture captures the playful and loving relationship he has with his daughter and son, showing his cute and caring side.

 

article_image3

Yuvraj Singh

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh looks adorable in this picture, where he’s celebrating Christmas with his kids. The happiness and warmth shared with his little ones in this moment make it a heartwarming memory.

article_image4

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, one of the most well-known cricketers, is often seen relaxing and having fun with his son. This picture of Hardik with his son beautifully captures their strong father-son bond, full of love and joy.
 

article_image5

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s beautiful picture of playing with his daughter on the beach perfectly captures the special father-daughter bond. The joy and connection they share in this moment are heartwarming.

article_image6

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, a favorite of millions, is known for his love for his daughter. This heartwarming photo of Mahi celebrating Christmas with his daughter showcases their sweet and precious father-daughter moments.

