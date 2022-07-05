Wriddhiman Saha to join Tripura cricket team after leaving Bengal

Following his departure from the Bengal Cricket team, Wriddhiman Saha is set to play for the Tripura cricket team.

Wriddhiman Saha has been announced as a Tripura Cricket Team player for next season. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who played 40 Test matches for India, left Bengal after a 15-year stint following a public spat with joint secretary Debabrata ‘Debu’ Das. The debacle began in February when Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint-secretary Debabrata Das issued a statement accusing Saha of giving “all sorts of excuses” to “skip” Ranji Trophy matches. It didn’t go down well with Saha, who sought an apology that wasn’t forthcoming. In May, Saha was picked in Bengal’s squad for the Ranji Trophy knockouts, but he pulled out, saying his permission wasn’t sought before naming him in the team.

Saha is believed to have spoken to the CAB officials, who promised him Das’ statement wasn’t a reflection of CAB’s stance. However, Saha reiterated his stance and said he wanted a no-objection certificate (NOC) to leave the state if the dispute could not be resolved. With the matter being unresolved for two months, Saha finally decided to obtain a NOC. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - 'India just went into a shell on Day 4' - Ravi Shastri

