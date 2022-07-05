IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India just went into a shell on Day 4' - Ravi Shastri

India was unimpressive on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test against England, as it is on the verge of losing it. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri feels that the visitors were defensive on Day 4.

Image credit: Getty

Team India was not at its best on Day 4 of the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England for the Pataudi Trophy. Playing at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday, the visitors had a relatively low-key performance with the bat, handing the hosts a target of 378. To make things even worse for the Indians, the English batters were ruthless, as three half-centuries have put the latter on the verge of winning, with 199 runs more needed, and they possess seven wickets in hand. At the same time, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri accused the Indian batters of being defensive and timid on Day 4.

Image credit: Getty

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shastri mentioned, "I think it is disappointing, to say the least because they could have batted England out of this contest. They needed to bat for two sessions, and I thought they were defensive. They were timid today, especially after lunch. Even after losing those wickets, they could have taken some chances. Runs were important at that stage of the game, and I thought they just went into a shell, lost those wickets too quickly, and gave enough time for England to bat today." ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Reports of racist abuse in stands; Warwickshire, ECB to investigate

Image credit: Getty

On the other hand, former Englishman Kevin Pietersen felt that stand-in Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah had got his tactics wrong, as he studied, "I don't think Bumrah got his tactics right today at all, and I say that with the greatest deal of respect. There is no way with a reverse swinging ball that he should make it that easy for the batter because the batter is trying so hard to decipher which way that ball is swinging. When it's reverse swinging at 90mph, the nicest place to bat is at the non-striker's end, and the ability to get to the non-striker's end as easily as they did this afternoon, it's too easy."

Image credit: Getty