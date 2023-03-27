WPL 2023: 'Waiting a long time to know what it feels like to be winning' - Harmanpreet after MI's title win

WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians breezed past Delhi Capitals to win its maiden championship in Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was delighted to experience a title victory.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur called it a "dream" after Mumbai Indians emerged champions of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday. MI first restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 131/9 and then overhauled the target with three balls to spare to record a seven-wicket win in the summit clash.

"It has been a great experience. We have been waiting for this for so many years. Everyone enjoyed this throughout the dressing room. It feels like a dream for everyone here. So many people were asking when WPL will come, and that day is here, and we are so happy and proud," Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation.

MI was 23/2 in the fourth over while chasing 132 to win, but Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed a 55-ball 60 not out to take them home. "We had to go there and express having a long batting line-up. Very happy with how everyone performed. I think staying positive is key. We were lucky with full tosses going in our favour," the MI skipper said.

"This is a special moment for all of us, I have been waiting a long time, and today I know what it feels like to be winning. We keep talking about being positive, and we executed our plans well, which is why I'm standing here today," added Harmanpreet. DC captain Meg Lanning admitted her team didn't have enough on the board after putting up a below-par show with the bat.

"We would have loved to win, but full credit to MI. They deserve it but full credit to our group's efforts. We didn't bat at our best, but this competition has shown you can keep going till the end, and then you never know—outstanding effort from the bowlers. We did well in the first ten overs and got early wickets, but Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt took the game away. They batted very well," said Lanning, who scored 345 runs, the most by any batter in the tournament.