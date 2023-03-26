WPL 2023 Final: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hand MI easy title success against DC; Twitter jubilant

WPL 2023 Final: It was an easy ride for Mumbai Indians, outperforming Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to win the title in Mumbai on Sunday. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur played the decisive role in the triumph, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

While the anticipation was high from Delhi Capitals (DC) fans, who have been waiting for an Indian Premier League (IPL) title since 2008 and were expecting their women's team to deliver it by winning the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL), it remained a distant dream for them. It was Mumbai Indians (MI) that trounced it in the WPL 2023 Final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday in a convincing fashion to lift the maiden championship comfortably, thanks to the sublime ride from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, while Twitter entered into a jubilant mood.

Winning the toss, DC opted to bat, as it began on a disturbed note, losing three for 35 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Skipper-cum-opener Meg Lanning (35) and Marizanne Kapp (18) added 38 for the fourth wicket before the latter fell to Melie Kerr in the 11th.

Thereon, DC lost wickets in a heap, as it was down to 79/9 by the 16th. However, the final pair of Shikha Pandey (27*) and Radha Yadav (27*) showed a brave fighting spirit and contributed to an unbeaten 52-run partnership, as DC finished on a below-par total of 131/9.

Lanning was DC's top scorer before running out in the 12th at 74. For MI, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews were on fire, scalping three wickets each, while the latter was heavily economic. In reply, MI also began on an unsettled note, losing the openers Matthews (13) and Yastika Bhatia (4) for 23 by the fourth over of the PP.

Then, Sciver-Brunt (60*) and skipper Harmanpreet (37) added 72 for the third wicket. As the two appeared to take MI home comfortably, it was in the 17th when the latter was run out. However, she and Sciver-Brunt had done most of the job, while the sub-par target played the psychological role, as MI kept the required rate under check.

Eventually, Sciver-Brunt struck her half-century and, along with Melie Kerr (14), got the job done, handing MI an easy title conquest by seven wickets, as the MI players rushed onto the field in celebrations, with the fireworks lighting up the night sky. For DC, Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen were the only wicket-takers, grabbing a wicket each, while Marizanne Kapp was economical.