Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Shastri seeks truth over captaincy saga; feels Ganguly should give his side of story

The Virat Kohli captaincy saga with the BCCI continues to be a hot topic. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has rued the lack of proper communication with the BCCI. Also, he feels Sourav Ganguly should present his side of the story.

It has been almost a couple of weeks, but the captaincy saga involving Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to grip Indian cricket. It all happened after Kohli revealed that he was dropped from the One-Day International (ODI) captaincy role without prior discussion. Meanwhile, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has spoken on the topic.

Shastri opined that the transition could have been smoother had there been proper communication between the two parties. Kohli had also stated that his decision to quit Twenty20 International (T20I) captaincy was welcomed and termed as 'progressive' by the BCCI. However, his comments contradicted the statement made by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had declared that he never wanted Kohli to step down. ALSO READ: Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin

"I think, with good communication, this can be handled much, much better. Instead of being out in the public domain, it can be endured much better. So, if you look at things as it stands now, all it needs is a little more communication," Shastri was quoted as saying during the Indian Express e-Adda show.