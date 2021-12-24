  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Shastri seeks truth over captaincy saga; feels Ganguly should give his side of story

    First Published Dec 24, 2021, 10:36 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Virat Kohli captaincy saga with the BCCI continues to be a hot topic. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has rued the lack of proper communication with the BCCI. Also, he feels Sourav Ganguly should present his side of the story.

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Ravi Shastri seeks truth over captaincy saga; feels Sourav Ganguly should give his side of story-ayh

    It has been almost a couple of weeks, but the captaincy saga involving Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to grip Indian cricket. It all happened after Kohli revealed that he was dropped from the One-Day International (ODI) captaincy role without prior discussion. Meanwhile, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has spoken on the topic.

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Ravi Shastri seeks truth over captaincy saga; feels Sourav Ganguly should give his side of story-ayh

    Shastri opined that the transition could have been smoother had there been proper communication between the two parties. Kohli had also stated that his decision to quit Twenty20 International (T20I) captaincy was welcomed and termed as 'progressive' by the BCCI. However, his comments contradicted the statement made by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had declared that he never wanted Kohli to step down.

    ALSO READ: Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Ravi Shastri seeks truth over captaincy saga; feels Sourav Ganguly should give his side of story-ayh

    "I think, with good communication, this can be handled much, much better. Instead of being out in the public domain, it can be endured much better. So, if you look at things as it stands now, all it needs is a little more communication," Shastri was quoted as saying during the Indian Express e-Adda show.

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Ravi Shastri seeks truth over captaincy saga; feels Sourav Ganguly should give his side of story-ayh

    He further felt that Ganguly should also give his side of the story. "Virat has given his side of the story. It needs the board president to come and give his side of the story or give some clarification on whatever has happened. It's not a question of who's lying here. The question is: What is the truth? We want to know the truth, and that can only come with dialogue and communication and nothing else."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, INA vs SA 2021-22 series preview: Virat Kohli and co eye historic first-ever Test series in SA?-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli and co eye historic first-ever Test series in SA

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff-ayh

    IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland-ayh

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From Kohli to Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series

    Recent Stories

    Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24yearold mums life gcw

    Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24-year-old mum's life

    Buying online teaching app for your child Read government advisory on ed-tech firms

    Buying an online teaching app for your child? Do read this government advisory

    US waives in person interviews for H1B other types of nonimmigrant visas for 2022 gcw

    US waives in-person interviews for H-1B, other types of non-immigrant visas for 2022

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin

    Uttarakhand Harish Rawat top state leaders to meet party high command in Delhi today gcw

    Harish Rawat, other top state leaders to meet party high command in Delhi today

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon