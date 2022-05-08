Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle reveals why he opted out of IPL 2022

    First Published May 8, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Chris Gayle has been an integral part of IPL since 2009. However, he has opted out of IPL 2022, giving a shocking reason for it.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Explosive Windies opener Chris Gayle has been integral for the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009, when he began his career with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Since then, he has moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he has made a heavy impact. However, he is conspicuously missing IPL 2022 and has given a shocking reason for it.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Gayle finished as IPL 2019's sixth-highest run-scorer, playing for PBKS. However, he has struggled to find a consistent place in the playing XI during IPL 2020 and IPL 2021. Last season, he played ten matches, scoring 193 at an average of 21.44 and a strike rate of 125.32, with a top score of 46.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Speaking on his decision to skip IPL 2022, he told Mirror, "For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn't treated properly. So, I thought, 'okay, you [himself] didn't get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL'. So, I said, 'okay, that's it, I'm not going to bother to enter the draft', so I left it as it is. There is always going to be life after cricket, so I'm just trying to adapt to normality."

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Next year, I'm coming back. They need me! I've represented three teams in the IPL - Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title with one of those two teams. I had a great stint with RCB, where I was more successful within the IPL. And Punjab, they've been good. I love to explore, and I love challenges, so let's see what happens," concluded Gayle.

    Image credit: Getty

    Gayle has amassed 4,965 runs in 141 IPL innings at a decent average of 39.72 and an S/R of 148.96. It includes 31 half-centuries and six tons, while his top score happens to be 175, which is an IPL record to date. Besides, he also holds the record of hitting the most sixes in the tournament. However, he has never won the title to date.

