IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

Chennai Super Kings faces off against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Sunday. CSK will be looking to stay in the playoffs contention, as here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Match 55 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) going head-on against Delhi Capitals (DC). It will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams are in playoffs contention, while CSK will be desperate for a win here, as we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

CSK is placed ninth, having won just three of its ten matches and losing seven, while it lost its last game to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 13 runs. On the other hand, DC has played ten and has won-lost five apiece, while its previous game happened to be a win against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 21 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

CSK is heavy in its bowling, which was shaky initially, but seems to have impacted of late. Although its batting is talented, it has somewhat lacked the courage. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni will look to rule.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

As for DC, it is majorly balanced, but slightly strong in bowling. While its batting has been somewhat irregular, it surely boasts immense talent. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are aiming to make an impact.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

No side is struggling with injuries, as CSK is also set to have all-rounder Moeen return to the fray. In 26 encounters between the two, CSK leads 16-10, while in 19 meetings in India, CSK has a 13-6 lead. Also, it would be their first-ever clash at the venue.

Weather and pitch report

The Navi Mumbai weather will be scalding, with the temperature expected to be around 28-365 degrees and about 58% humidity. The track has usually been slow here, while a score around 150-160 could turn out to be competitive. Also, the dew factor would prompt the toss-winning side to bowl first.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022, PBKS VS RR - TWITTER TRIUMPHED AS YASHASVI JAISWAL-POWERED RAJASTHAN TRUMPS PUNJAB

Probable XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Simarjeet Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel/Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Uthappa, Warner (vc), Rayudu, Shaw, Gaikwad - Warner and Shaw have been consistent in terms of opening, with Uthappa firing at number three, while Rayudu and Gaikwad will be great in the middle order. Warner's reliability makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeeper: Pant - He is the man who outperforms all in the department with his present form.

All-rounder: Axar - He has been persuasive with his leg-spins and can be a decent batter.

Bowlers: Bravo, Kuldeep (c), Thakur, Ahmed - Kuldeep has been nailing it regularly with his spins, making him the skipper, while the remaining trio has been deadly with their pace.

Match details

Date and day: May 8, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: CSK wins due to historical advantage