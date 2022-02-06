To test COVID positive, and show resilience, was exemplary - VVS Laxman after India's U-19 World Cup triumph

India has won its fifth ICC U-19 World Cup title. It defeated England on Saturday. Coach VVS Laxman has hailed the side's exemplary resilience.

India U19 came up with a phenomenal all-round performance throughout the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. On Saturday, it toppled England U19 by four wickets in the final to win the title for the record-extending fifth time. As cricketing experts laud the Indian boys for their tremendous fighting spirit despite a few players testing COVID positive, coach VVS Laxman has hailed their exemplary resilience.

Laxman was himself a part of the tournament in 1998. From his own experience, he recognised that it was just the start of the U-19 boys' incredible journey, besides stating that the boys should recognise the value of this achievement. However, he warned that it is still a learning process for the boys, and they should prioritise it at all times.

"This is just the start of their journey. Everyone in this group understands that because this is all about development as players, as persons, and it's great to see the way they have developed and the way they've evolved over the last couple of months. It's a fascinating time for all of them, but it's just the start of their journeys as cricketers," Laxman was quoted as saying following India's win on Saturday.

"The BCCI has to be complimented for the number of matches and the number of tournaments. Each age-group level gets to play, whether it's Under-16, Under-19, Under-23. But unfortunately, over the last two years, because of Covid, they didn't play any tournaments. And, that's why I think this tournament win is extraordinary," Laxman concluded. ALSO READ: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 - India pummels Australia by 96 runs to enter 4th successive final, netizens overjoyed