S Venkataraman, Pondicherry U-19 coach, was assaulted by three local players upset over non-selection for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, sustaining a head injury and fractured shoulder. FIR filed; CAP faces scrutiny over player discipline and safety.

U-19 Pondicherry coach, S Venkataraman, was reportedly assaulted by three cricketers inside the training facility of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) on Monday, December 8. According to the report by The Indian Express, three local players were angry over their exclusion from the Puducherry squad for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and attacked the U-19 coach in a fit of anger inside the indoor training area of the association.

The assault on S Venkataraman, former secretary of the CAP, was so severe that he sustained a serious head injury, which required 20 stitches on his forehead and a fractured shoulder. The incident has the Cricket Association of Pondicherry under scrutiny, as questions are being raised about player behaviour and the overall disciplinary environment within the association.

Puducherry has been knocked out of the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after finishing fifth in the Elite C Group with four wins and three losses, while accumulating 16 points and failing to secure their berth in the Super League stage of the tournament.

Accused Named, FIR Lodged

Sedarapet police station lodged an FIR (First Investigation Report) against three accused following a complaint by S Venkataraman. According to a report, the incident took place around 11 am inside the indoor nets at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) complex. In his complaint to the police, Venkataraman named three local cricketers, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, A Aravinddaraj and S Santhosh Kumaran, naming them as the individuals involved in the assault.

Sub-Inspector S Rajesh confirmed the severity of the U-19 Pondicherry coach’s injury, adding that the accused named in the complaint are on the run.

“Venkataraman received 20 stitches on his forehead, but he is stable. The said players are absconding, and we are trying to track them. Further details will be revealed in due course.” the police said.

Apart from naming the attackers, S Venkataraman also accused the secretary of Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum, G Chandran, of instigating three players to carry out the assault on him, and the complaint has also been filed against him by the U-19 Pondicherry coach for his alleged involvement in the incident.

How Did the Accused Attack S Venkataraman?

The complainant and victim, S Venkataraman, detailed the incident to the police, explaining how he was assaulted by three angry local cricketers inside the indoor nets at the CAP complex.

In his complaint, Venkataraman stated that the attackers tried to kill him on the order of G Chandran, who promised the angry cricketers their place in the Puducherry squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“While Aravinddaraj held me, Karthikeyan took the bat that Santhosh Kumaran had and attacked me with the intention of killing me. They hit me, saying Chandran had told them that they would get a chance only if they killed me,” S Venkataraman stated in his complaint to the Sedarapet police station.

The attack on the U-19 Pondicherry coach by the players showcases the extreme indiscipline and the volatility within the local cricket circles, raising serious concerns about player behaviour and the safety of officials.

The BPC Forum Dismisses S Venkataram’s Allegations

After S Venkataraman accused the secretary of Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum, G Chandran, of instigating the players to attack him, its president Senthil Kumaran, denied the allegations, stating that the U-19 coach has a ‘documented history’ of his disputes with the local cricketers, and that his grudge against Chandran is well-known.

Kumaran also stated that the Forum has repeatedly raised the issues with BCCI regarding the CAP over the last seven years, and that the allegations made by Venkataraman are baseless.

“Venkataraman has a documented history of several cases against him. He has often been known to behave rudely with local cricketers, using obscene language,” the BPC Forum president told the Indian Express.

“His grudge against Chandran is also well-known, considering that we have repeatedly raised several issues within the CAP to the BCCI over the last seven years,” he added.

The incident sparked concerns over player discipline, the safety of coaches, and the overall governance within the Cricket Association of Pondicherry. It remains to be seen whether will take any action against the accused players and conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault.