ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India pummels Australia by 96 runs to enter 4th successive final, netizens overjoyed

India has defeated Australia by 96 runs in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. It has reached its fourth straight final. Here's how the netizens reacted to it.

It turned out to be a smooth-sailing encounter for India U-19. On Wednesday, it defeated Australia U-19 by 96 runs in the semis of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. As a result, it has qualified for its fourth consecutive tournament final, where it will take on England U-19 on Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Winning the toss, India opted to bat, as it seemed to be struggling initially, managing just 16 runs in the opening seven overs of the powerplay before losing its first wicket. At 37 runs in the 13th over, it lost its second wicket, as India lost its openers. However, Shaik Rasheed (94) and skipper Yash Dhull (110) put on a glorious partnership of 204 runs to push the Australian bowlers onto the backfoot.

In the 46th over, Rasheed and Dhull departed off consecutive deliveries. While India was 259/5 by the 49th over, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Bana's cameo of a four-ball 20 propelled India to a challenging score of 290/5, which was always difficult to chase on a slow track in Antigua. Jack Nisbet and William Salzmann were the only wicket-takers for Australia, claiming a couple each.

In reply, Australia lost its opening wicket in the second over with just three runs on the board. However, opener Campbell Kellaway (30) and Corey Miller (38) put on 68 runs for the second wicket before both were dismissed by the 18th over. As the score read 73/3, it was then Lachlan Shaw that played an impressive knock of 51.

However, Shaw ran out of partners at the other end, as he fell in the 39th over at 178/9. Tom Whitney (19) was the final wicket to fall, as Australia was bundled out for 194 by the 42nd over. For India, spinner Vicky Ostwal was the highest wicket-taker (3/42), while Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were heavily economical.

Brief scores: IND U19 290/5 (Rasheed- 94, Dhull- 110; Nisbet- 2/41) defeated AUS U19 194 in 41.5 overs (Shaw- 51; Ostwal- 3/42) by 96 runs.