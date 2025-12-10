Jasprit Bumrah’s 100th T20I wicket came in India’s dominant win over South Africa, but it sparked controversy after replays suggested his dismissal of Dewald Brevis was off a no-ball. The third umpire’s decision to uphold it triggered major debate.

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was one of the instrumental players behind the Men in Blue’s commanding 101-run win over South Africa in the first T20I of the five–match series at the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9.

After posting a total of 175/6, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 59-run knock, Team India bowlers dismantled South Africa’s batting line-up by bundling the visitors for a mere 73 in 12.3 overs to help the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series. Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Bumrah (2/17), Varun Chakravarthy (2/19), and Axar Patel (2/7) combined to pick up eight wickets to break the backbone of South Africa’s chase and seal one of the most dominant T20I wins in recent memory.

The victory was extra special for Jasprit Bumrah as he completed his 100th wicket in his T20I career, becoming the Indian bowler after Arshdeep Singh (107) and the 31st overall to achieve this historic feat in the history of T20 Internationals.

Jasprit Bumrah’s 100th T20I Wicket Sparks Controversy

Jasprit Bumrah added another feather to his illustrious cap with his 100th T20I wicket, joining an elite list of bowlers to have achieved this feat. However, the Indian pacer’s achievement was overshadowed by his controversy surrounding his no-ball delivery when he dismissed the only recognized batter for South Africa, Dewald Brevis.

The incident took place in the 11th over of the Proteas run-chase when Brevis edged a short ball from Bumrah, and the South Africa batter was walking back to the pavilion until the on-field umpire paused and consulted the third umpire to check whether the Indian pacer overstepped the line. The third umpire, Anantha Padmanabhan, upheld the original decision and gave out to Brevis.

However, the replays suggested that Jasprit Bumrah marginally overstepped the line as the part of his shoe was not behind the popping crease, sparking controversy over the legality of the delivery.

Despite an alleged no-ball delivery, Jasprit Bumrah was handed a wicket of Dewald Brevis by the third umpire, allowing the Indian pacer to officially enter the 100-wicket club in the history of T20I. Bumrah took the 101st wicket of his T20I career by dismissing Keshav Maharaj at 70/8, bringing the Men in Blue closer to a dominant victory over the Proteas in Cuttack.

Was Bumrah's Delivery for the 100th T20I Wicket Illegal?

Jasprit Bumrah’s dismissal of Dewald Brevis had the experts divided over whether the third umpire should have overturned the on-field call, as the pacer’s front foot was landing fractionally over the line. Sunil Gavaskar and Pommie Mbangwa were on the commentary when the incident occurred, and the two expressed doubts when the Indian pacer’s delivery was illegal.

"Can't see anything behind the line, and that means he is over it," Mbangwa said on air.

The fans and cricket enthusiasts commented on their opinion over Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery, with the majority of them believing that it was a clear no-ball, arguing that the third umpire should have ruled Dewald Brevis not out and slammed poor umpiring in the opening T20I in Cuttack.

Despite the controversy, Jasprit Bumrah remained unfazed, celebrating the milestone and shifting focus to India’s dominant win. In his T20I career, Bumrah has picked 101 wickets at an average of 17.92 and an economy rate of 6.35 in 81 matches.