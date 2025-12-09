Image Credit : X/@BCCI

Team India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with a commanding 101-run win over South Africa in the opening game at the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9.

After posting a respectable total of 175/6, Team India bowlers bundled out the Proteas for a mere 74 in 12.3 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Varun Chakravarthy (2/19), and Axar Patel (2/7) combined to pick up eight wickets to dismantle the visitors’ batting line-up and secure a dominating victory.

On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from the Men in Blue’s commanding victory over the Proteas.