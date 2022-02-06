  • Facebook
    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Netizens rejoice as India defeats England to lift 5th title, records scripted

    India has won the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 by defeating England in the final. It happens to be its fifth title to date. Here's how the netizens celebrated.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    North Sound Marina, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 9:26 AM IST
    It turned out to be a smooth and commendable ride for the India U-19 teens. It defeated England U-19 in the final of the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday. With this win, India has extended its record of most tournament titles to five, while the netizens celebrated it all across social media.

    England won the toss and opted to bat on a slow yet dry surface. It was off to a quiet and jittery start, losing a couple of wickets within the fourth powerplay over. Eventually, it was reduced to 91/7 by the 25th over, as even 150 looked thorny. However, James Rew (95) and James Sales (34*) put on a 93-run stand to steady England's ship before bundling out for 189 by 45th. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa claimed a four-for and a fifer, respectively.

    In reply, India was off to a high-strung start as well, losing Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) in the second ball of its innings. However, England's joy did not last long, as fellow opener Harnoor Singh (21) and Shaik Rasheed (50) put on 49 runs for the second wicket. Although England managed to get regular breakthroughs, there was no shortage of partnerships, as Nishant Sindhu (50*) aided heavily to wrap up the win by four wickets by the 47th over.

    Stats following U-19 title win:

    • It is India's fifth title win, the most by any side, with Australia in second with three titles.
    • The five U-19 WC title-winning captains are Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), Prithvi Shaw (2018), Yash Dhull (2022).
    • Raj Bawa registers best bowling figures in the tournament final (5/31).
    • Bawa is the first Indian to bag a fifer in an ICC event final.
    • It is the first time two pacers claimed 4-plus wickets in an U-19 ODI innings.
    • It is only the second time a player has scripted 150-plus run innings and a fifer at the same ICC event.
