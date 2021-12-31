  • Facebook
    Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president discharged from hospital post COVID, to isolate at home

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 4:35 PM IST
    Sourav Ganguly recently tested positive for COVID. After remaining in hospital for three days, he was discharged. He will continue to stay in isolation at home.

    Legendary former Indian skipper and reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, was in the news recently for testing COVID positive. Since then, he was hospitalised at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. However, he was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

    As per PTI, Ganguly will continue to isolate at home for a couple of weeks. Hospital authorities have stated that he would be under the observation of some doctors before the next course of treatment is advised upon. However, his COVID infection is not the new Omicron variant.

    On Monday night, after testing positive, Ganguly was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He was stable throughout and underwent the Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy. The precaution was taken considering that he had suffered a heart attack earlier this year and had to undergo an angioplasty surgery, with a couple of stems being inserted into his coronary artery.

    It is not sure if Ganguly will be handling the BCCI presidential duties for the next couple of weeks. But, if he has to, he will have to do it from the comfort of his home in Kolkata. However, the BCCI does not have any significant commitments in the coming days unless something big pops up in the meantime or there is an emergency.

