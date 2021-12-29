Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI President receives Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy for COVID-19

Sourav Ganguly is the reigning BCCI president. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week. His condition remains stable, having undergone Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy.

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Since then, he has been admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. As of Wednesday, his condition remains stable, having undergone the Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy. Notably, the therapy is given to patients in the high-risk category of the Coronavirus.

"He [Ganguly] received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently hemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Soutik Panda in Consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," a statement from the hospital read on Wednesday morning.

Ganguly happens to be fully vaccinated for COVID. However, being the BCCI President, his job involves intense travelling all over the country and overseas, leading to him having contracted the virus at some point recently. He had suffered a heart attack earlier this year, while he underwent a couple of rounds of angioplasty, with two stents inserted in his two arteries.