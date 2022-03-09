Shane Warne state funeral to be held on March 30 at MCG

Shane Warne shockingly passed away last Friday after suffering a heart attack. He will be given a state funeral at the MCG on March 30.

Australian spin great Shane Warne has bid farewell to the world at 52. He suffered a heart attack on Friday while holidaying with his friends in Thailand. The Victorian Government has planned a state funeral for the legend, and it will be held on March 30 at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with 1,00,000 fans.

Daniel Andrews (Victorian Premier) confirmed the same on Wednesday. "There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G'. Victorians will be able to pay tribute to Shane and his contribution our state, and his sport, at a memorial service at the MCG on the evening of March 30th. Info and tickets will be available soon," he said in a tweet. ALSO READ: Shane Warne's family breaks silence over spin legend's shocking demise

Andrews further told AAP that it would be a big event, while his life would be celebrated as it should be. The MCG always remained special for Warne, where he claimed his Ashes hat-trick in 1994, besides taking his 700th Test wicket during the 2022 Boxing Day Ashes Test. It happened to be his final international series before retiring.