Shane Warne's family breaks silence over spin legend's shocking demise

Shane Warne has left the world, leaving his fans shocked. His family has been rattled, too, as they speak for the first time since his unfortunate demise.

It has been a turbulent time for world cricket following the sudden, shocking passing of Australian spin great Shane Warne. The world continues to mourn his sad demise on the fourth day as the Victorian Government prepares for his state funeral. Meanwhile, his family has broken its silence and has spoken for the first time since the news broke.

Warne was 52 when he passed away of a heart attack while holidaying with his friends in Thailand. Thai police did a brief investigation and concluded that his death was natural, with no foul play being involved, while the autopsy report further affirmed it. His body will now be flown to Australia, where he will be given a state funeral in front of a packed 1,00,000 capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). ALSO READ: Gavaskar fails to recognise Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media

Speaking on the incident, Warne's brother Jason said, "I remember catching the train into the MCG in 1982, sitting in the front row of the Great Southern Stand with our fingers crossed the great Allan Border and Jeff Thomson would get the runs needed to beat England. Who would have thought he would have such a huge impact on the ground in the years to come and that very stand being renamed in his honour? Amazing life. Amazing guy."

Daughter Summer recalled, "Our time was robbed. I want more holidays with you, more laughs where your smile lights up the whole room, more 'goodnight I love you SJ, I'll see you in the morning', more talks about how our days were and to feel safe when you would hug me, and you would let me know how proud you are of me and how much you love me." ALSO READ: SHANE WARNE WAS A TEACHER THROUGH HIS COMMENTARY - RICKY PONTING

Fellow daughter Brooke added, "Dad, this doesn't feel real and doesn't make sense that you are not here with us anymore. It doesn't feel right, you were taken away too soon, and life is cruel. I will forever cherish our last memories together, laughing and joking around with each other."

Son Jackson noted, "But, I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. You just wanted me to be happy, that's it. So, that's what I'm going to do, try to be happy." On the other hand, his former wife Simone said he "brought a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains", reports AAP. ALSO READ: Shane Warne state funeral to take place in front of packed MCG

Also, his parents voiced, "The night of the 4th of March 2022 is when a never-ending nightmare began for our family. For that is the date we lost our much loved and admired son, father, brother and Uncle, 'Shane Keith Warne' a tragedy we will never come to terms with."

