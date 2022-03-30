From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

More than 50,000 people gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Shane Warne's state memorial, where family, legends and more recalled the 'larger than life' Warnie in heartfelt tributes.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne's sudden death from a heart attack at the age of 52 in Thailand on March 4 plunged the cricket world into darkness and disbelief that their 'Warnie' was no more. Family, Australian cricketing legends, pundits, celebrities and everyday fans gathered at Warne's beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground to pay their tributes to the 'larger than life' spinner.

Here's a look at the artists who performed at Warne's state memorial service:

Sir Elton John performed 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', dedicating his rendition to Warne's children Brooke, Jackson and Summer.

"I think chaos and Shane were good friends," said Chris Martin before performing an acoustic version of the Coldplay song 'Yellow', with the band currently on tour in Central America.

Singer Jon Stevens performed a cover of the INXS song 'Never Tear Us Apart' and a version of his band Noiseworks' hit song 'Take Me Back'.

Popstar Robbie Williams also shared his memories of Warne before performing 'Angels'. "Before you meet him, you think he's my mate. And then when you meet him, you know he's definitely your mate. He was kind, charismatic, funny, charming, and a gentleman," Williams said.

"I was looking forward to spending more time with him because you seldom come across that kind of energy with people. An easy company too. He was also a magician. He also had the ability just by being himself, to transcend tribalism. And rise above it. He played for Australia. He dismantled England too many times. Everybody on the planet who has seen him play and experienced - I don't know - Warnie being Warnie, thinks he's one of us. Very few people on the planet can do that," Williams concluded.

Ed Sheeran performed 'Thinking Out Loud', revealing that Warne's family asked him to play it as it was his favourite Sheeran song. "I’m so sorry I can’t be there," Sheeran said. "Shane was an incredible human to me and every single person that he came across and I’ve got such wonderful stories of him and people he didn’t even know that have wonderful stories of him that he gave so much of his time and energy and love to. And I just, he was such a great bloke. And I’m honoured to be playing tonight."

Finally, Anthony Callea performed a rendition of Andrea Bocelli's 'The Prayer', which was followed by jazz trumpeter Matt Jordell performing 'When the Saints Go Marching In', the official club song of Warne's beloved AFL side St Kilda.

