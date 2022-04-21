S Sreesanth set for Bollywood return, to feature in dance movie 'Item Number One'

S Sreesanth is retired from professional cricket. He will return to Bollywood and feature in a dance movie called 'Item Number One'.

Image credit: Instagram

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth drew curtains to his glorious career last month. However, a month after retirement, he is set to begin his new venture as he looks to make his return to Bollywood. He will be featuring in an upcoming dance movie called 'Item Number One', directed by Paalooran.

Image credit: Instagram

Besides acting in the movie, Sreesanth will also be making his singing debut. He will be signing a fast track for the same film. The recording for the same has already begun in a Kochi studio, while Sajeev Mangalath has tuned the song. Sreesanth is excited about the prospect, as he has never showcased his dancing skills in a movie. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Instagram

Sreesanth said to ANI, "I am honoured and thanks to NNG films, especially Paalooran, the director, and Sajeev, the music director. It is my first Hindi project in which I will be singing a song and dancing. I am grateful that the directors and all the people in Kerala are supporting me, especially after my retirement. I am not from an artistic family, this is not my career, but I will be giving 100 per cent in this profession. As a sports person, with all respect to other cricketers and sportspersons who have done acting, I believe I can do much better."

Image credit: Instagram

"I am playing a good character in the movie. People have seen me dancing on reality shows, but this is a dance-oriented comedy movie. It's got suspense in the end and a great climax. I am looking forward. I have never danced even in my Tamil movie. It is why I am excited. This is an interesting and challenging role for me," added Sreesanth. ALSO READ: Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional

Image credit: Instagram