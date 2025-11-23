Image Credit : X/@BCCI

Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa was completely dominated by the Proteas as Senurun Muthusamy (109), Kyle Verreynne (45), and Marco Jansen (93) frustrated the Indian bowlers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, November 23.

After bundling out South Africa for 489 in the first innings, India posted a total of 9/0, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batting on 7 and 2, respectively, and trailing by 480 runs. The hosts have a monumental deficit to overcome in their first innings heading into Day 3 of the Guwahati Test, with their openers tasked with blunting South Africa’s attack early and laying a foundation to avoid a massive first-innings lead.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s outing on Day 2 of the Guwahati Test.