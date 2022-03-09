Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional

    S Sreesanth represented India across formats. He has announced his retirement from Indian domestic cricket, while fans got emotional.

    S Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 9:19 PM IST

    Indian pacer S Sreesanth has announced his retirement from Indian domestic cricket. As a result, he has brought his 17-year-long cricketing career to an end. During this time, he had represented India at the international level across formats and was even a part of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC World Cup 2011 winning sides.

    On Wednesday, he took to his Twitter handle to pen an emotional note as he bid farewell to the sport. "Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for ECC, Ernakulam district, various different League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association, Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team, Bpcl, and ICC," he wrote.

    ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy - Sreesanth's comeback after 9 years sends cricket fans into a tizzy

    "ICC has been a tremendous honour. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honour to represent my family," added Sreesanth.

    "It has been an honour to represent my family teammates and the people of India. And, everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket," Sreesanth further documented.

    ALSO READ: S Sreesanth - Here are five unknown facts about the India's naive pace

    "For the next generation of cricketers. I have chosen to end my First-Class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honourable action to take at this time in my life. I've cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳", concluded Sreesanth.

    Following Sreesanth's retirement, fans got emotional and celebrated his magnificent career on social media. Sreesanth claimed over 150 international wickets across formats. He also claimed 40 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before his career was rocked by match-fixing allegations in IPL 2013 and was subsequently banned by the BCCI before resuming his career in 2020.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 9:19 PM IST
