    S Sreesanth predicts how many World Cups India would have won if he played under Virat Kohli

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    S Sreesanth’s career was tarnished because of match-fixing allegations and subsequent ban. Meanwhile, he has predicted how many World Cups had India won if he played under Virat Kohli.

    Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is now retired from professional cricket after a brief comeback to the sport from his ban that kept him out of cricket for almost a decade. In the Ranji Trophy, he played the final few matches for the Kerala domestic side. Still, he failed to feature in the definitive list of the IPL Auctions on a couple of occasions, whereas he was never in sight for a Team India recall. Thus, the 39-year-old is now venturing into the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, he has made a bold prediction about how many World Cups India would have won had he featured for the side led by Virat Kohli.

    During an interaction on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom, Sreesanth reported, “If I had been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021. Notably, Sreesanth won the ICC World Cup in 2011, and recalling the same, he phrased, “We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar.”

    Sreesanth was known for his fierce, fast bowling, occasionally accompanied by lethal yorkers. He revealed his bowling: “It is important to visualize while playing, and small regions [his hometown of Kothamangalam] do not make any difference. Rather, it is better to learn such tricks here, given a few distractions [in other big cities]. My coach taught me how to throw Yorkers with tennis balls. If you ask [Jsprit] Bumrah, he’ll say it is easy too.”

