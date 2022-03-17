Revealed! Why legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni wears only No.7 jerseys

After years of giving some timeless memories to cricket fans, MS Dhoni has finally revealed why he chose no.7. And no, there is nothing superstitious about it!

Image Credit: Getty Images

From Cristiano Ronaldo to David Beckham and more, several sporting icons worldwide have sported No.7 on their jerseys, making the number synonymous with their legendary status. One such sporting great is India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni, who has been using number 7 on his shirt since his international debut in 2007.

Speaking to fans at a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) event on Wednesday, the Yellow Army's skipper revealed that the number 7 is close to his heart and added that his reason to choose that number on his jersey was for a simple reason. WATCH: Dhoni reveals the reason to wear No.7 jerseys

"A lot of people initially thought that 7 is a lucky number for me and all of that. But I chose the number for a very simple reason. I was born on July 7. So it's the 7th day of the 7th month, that was the reason," MS Dhoni said.

"Rather than getting to all the different things as to what a number is a good number and all, I thought I would use my date of birth as the number," the former Indian skipper added.

"Then whenever people kept asking me, I kept adding to the answer. 81 was the year, 8-1 is again 7, 7 is a very neutral number. People actually kept telling me, I started absorbing it, and I started telling it to others in the same way," the CSK captain stated.

"A lot of people said 7 is a neutral number, and even if it doesn't work for you, it doesn't really go against you. That also I added to my answer. I am not very superstitious about it, but it's one number that is close to my heart, and I have kept it over the years with me," Dhoni concluded.

