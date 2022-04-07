PCB Chairman Ramiz looks to hold positive talks with BCCI during Dubai's ICC meeting

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja wants to hold positive talks with BCCI at Dubai's ICC meet. He will try to revive bilateral India-Pakistan cricketing ties, along with the four-nation T20 proposal.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will conduct meetings between April 7-10 in Dubai. As representatives from all top cricketing nations meet, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja will also be present at the meet. Meanwhile, he is looking forward to hosting talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Dubai.

Along with Raja, PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain will also be joining him. The two will push for the annual four-nation T20 tournament proposal involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia. Although Australia has responded positively, the same is awaited from India and England. Meanwhile, Raja will also try to resume bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan.

Recently in an interview, Raja had worded, "India-Pakistan (2022 T20 World Cup) tickets were sold in one day, we don't have a political perspective on things, and if a fellow cricketer is leading the BCCI, we should be approachable to each other since we don't know politics. I'll talk to Ganguly regarding a four-nation tournament. The future of cricket is in triangular and four-nation competitions. Twenty20 leagues are taking away eyeballs from bilateral cricket, of which the novelty factor is decreasing."

