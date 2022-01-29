Mitchell Starc, Ashleigh Gardner win top recognition during Australian Cricket Awards

The Australian Cricket Awards were held on Saturday. Mitchell Star has won the Allan Border Medal, while Ashleigh Gardner has been conferred with the Belinda Clark Medal.

The highly-anticipated and prestigious Australian Cricket Awards were held on Saturday. Australian seamer Mitchell Starc and women’s all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner have won the top honour at the event. While Starc was presented with the Allan Border Medal, Ashleigh was conferred with the Belinda Clark Medal.

Both happen to be the recipients of the awards for the first time in their careers. Starc had an exceptional 2021, claiming 43 wickets at an average of 24.4 across formats. He has also been adjudged the Male ODI Player of the Year. He outvoted Mitchell Marsh by a vote to bag the honour, while Travis Head was third. ALSO READ: Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

“I’m not really sure what words to say at the moment. It was a huge surprise. To look at some of those names who have won it before, it’ll take a bit to sink in. Hugely honoured to receive this award,” Starc was quoted as saying to Channel 7. Below is the list of complete winners of individual awards.