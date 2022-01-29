  • Facebook
    Mitchell Starc, Ashleigh Gardner win top recognition during Australian Cricket Awards

    First Published Jan 29, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    The Australian Cricket Awards were held on Saturday. Mitchell Star has won the Allan Border Medal, while Ashleigh Gardner has been conferred with the Belinda Clark Medal.

    The highly-anticipated and prestigious Australian Cricket Awards were held on Saturday. Australian seamer Mitchell Starc and women’s all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner have won the top honour at the event. While Starc was presented with the Allan Border Medal, Ashleigh was conferred with the Belinda Clark Medal.

    Both happen to be the recipients of the awards for the first time in their careers. Starc had an exceptional 2021, claiming 43 wickets at an average of 24.4 across formats. He has also been adjudged the Male ODI Player of the Year. He outvoted Mitchell Marsh by a vote to bag the honour, while Travis Head was third.

    ALSO READ: Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

    “I’m not really sure what words to say at the moment. It was a huge surprise. To look at some of those names who have won it before, it’ll take a bit to sink in. Hugely honoured to receive this award,” Starc was quoted as saying to Channel 7. Below is the list of complete winners of individual awards.

    Belinda Clark Award – Ashleigh Gardner
    Allan Border Medal – Mitchell Starc
    Female ODI Player of the Year – Alyssa Healy
    Female T20I Player of the Year – Beth Mooney
    Male Test Player of the Year – Travis Head
    Male ODI Player of the Year – Mitchell Starc
    Male T20I Player of the Year – Mitchell Marsh
    Female Domestic Player of the Year – Elyse Villani 
    Male Domestic Player of the Year – Travis Head 
    Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Darcie Brown
    Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Tim Ward 
    Community Champion Award – Zoe Cooke
    Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees – Raelee Thompson and Justin Langer

