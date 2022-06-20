Shabaash Mithu Trailer: How Mithali Raj reacted to her biopic starring Taapsee Pannu

Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu, is set to bring the inspiring story of legendary Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj, to the big screen.

The trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer and former skipper Mithali Raj, was released on Monday, sparking massive excitement among fans.

Mithali Raj, who recently announced her retirement, had a 23-year-long career in which she smashed over 10,000 runs and broke several records.

The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, follows the cricketer's inspiring journey and how she defeated all odds to become one of India's most successful names in women's cricket.

Shabaash Mithu's trailer opens with a young Mithali showing keen interest in the sport but finds no encouragement. Fortunately for her, her coach (played by Vijay Raaz) identifies her cricketing skills and takes her under his wings. The story follows her struggles, how she secured her berth in Team India, and how she battled all odds to embark on a journey that gave Indian women's cricket the much-needed recognition.

The struggle of the women's cricket team to make their own identity is also shown in the trailer, launched by former cricketer and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. It also furthers the message' Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya (the game will change when you change the perspective)'.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu's trailer has received a positive response from not just cine-goers and cricket lovers but from the woman of the moment - Mithali Raj herself.

Taking to Twitter, the iconic cricketer shared the trailer and said, "One game, One nation, One ambition… My Dream! Grateful to the team & excited to share my story with you all!"

Last year, Taapsee shared a photo after wrapping up the shoot. She wrote, "I was 8 when someone made me dream that one day, cricket won't be just a gentleman's game. Even we will have our team, an identity. 'Women in Blue'. We are coming soon. #ShabaashMithu It's a film wrap! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue.”

