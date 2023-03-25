Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Tim Paine considering coaching role post retirement?

    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    Tim Paine is retired from all forms of cricket, having decided last year following a sexting scandal. As for his post-retirement plans, he intends to take up a coaching role.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has indicated that he will likely take up a coaching job after retiring from all forms of cricket recently. Paine, who captained Australia in 23 Tests following his elevation to the post in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering saga in Cape Town, had stepped down as skipper days before the start of the 2021-22 Ashes series at home when he was accused of sending lewd text messages to a Cricket Tasmania official earlier on in his career.

    Paine, 38, played his last domestic career game for Tasmania against Queensland in Sheffield Shield in Hobart last week. "It's an emotional time when you move on from something that you love doing, and you care deeply about, but I'll still be involved in the game of cricket," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, hinting he would explore possibilities of making a career in coaching.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - No specific directive on workload management of World Cup prospects, says Delhi Capitals CEO

    Image credit: Getty

    The wicketkeeper-batter, who had retreated into a shell for over a year following the sexting scandal, had returned to play for Tasmania last year despite not having a state contract. "I just wanted to have one more year with Tassie [Tasmania] and finish on a positive note with some good memories," said Paine, who played 35 Tests and an equal number of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia.

    Image credit: Getty

    "To come back and do that, it was nice to finish on my home ground," he added. The veteran cricketer, who succeeded Steven Smith as captain after the latter was banned for a year for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018, added it's been an emotional time since he decided to retire from the game.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as captain' - Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore

    Image credit: Getty

    "My phone has also been going berserk worldwide, which is nice. It's made me a bit emotional reading some of the messages and social media stuff people have sent. I came in the doors at Cricket Tasmania when I was 12 years old... 26 years ago, which is a long time," said Paine, who had received his Baggy Green at Lord's from Ricky Ponting in July 2010.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It's an emotional time when you move on from something that you love doing, and you care deeply about, but I'll still be involved in the game of cricket," he added. Paine debuted against Pakistan and was capped alongside Smith in 2010. He helped Tasmania to its first Sheffield Shield title in 2006-07 in the company of Damien Wright and Michael Di Venuto.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - RICKY PONTING OPENS UP ON RISHABH PANT'S ABSENCE; CONFIRMS DAVID WARNER AS AN OPENER

    Image credit: Getty

    "To play in that [Tasmanian] team with Damien Wright, Michael Di Venuto and Dan Marsh and guys I looked up to and them having long careers and never being able to win, I think that was a real moment I'll never forget. For myself and George Bailey and Hilfy [Ben Hilfenhaus] to come into that side and help those older guys win a Sheffield Shield was something I'd hold very closely for the rest of my life," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WPL 2023: It is Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dc vs MI in the Final; UP Warriorz UPW eliminated, twitter excited-ayh

    WPL 2023: It's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in the Final; Isabelle Wong's hat-trick eliminates UP Warriorz

    IPL 2023: No specific directive on workload management of World Cup prospects, says Delhi Capitals CEO snt

    IPL 2023: No specific directive on workload management of World Cup prospects, says Delhi Capitals CEO

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as captain - Gujarat Titans R Sai Kishore-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as captain' - Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore

    IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting opens up on Rishabh Pant absence; confirms David Warner as an opener for delhi capitals-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting opens up on Rishabh Pant's absence; confirms David Warner as an opener

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals SWOT analysis - Opening pair, spinners hold key to success snt

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals SWOT analysis - Opening pair, spinners hold key to success

    Recent Stories

    Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash ooze poise at event vma

    Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash ooze poise at event

    football Why did in-form Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann? CEO Oliver Kahn reveals-ayh

    Why did in-form Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann? CEO Oliver Kahn reveals

    Column Bangladesh's new submarine base, built with Chinese help, should alarm India

    Bangladesh's new submarine base, built with Chinese help, should alarm India

    Ahead of Karnataka election 2023, BJP govt scraps 4 percent reservation for Muslims

    Ahead of Karnataka election, BJP govt scraps 4 per cent reservation for Muslims

    American desis rally for India at San Francisco Consulate, shun pro-Khalistan vandals

    American desis rally for India at San Francisco Consulate, shun pro-Khalistan vandals

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon