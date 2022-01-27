Is Mohammed Shami keen on captaining Team India? Here's what the pacer thinks

India is without a Test skipper now, with Virat Kohli stepping down from the role. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was asked whether he would be keen for the position. Here's what he said.

Virat Kohli has stepped down as the Indian skipper, while the team is without a skipper in the longest format. As of now, there are some top options to replace him, including the likes of limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Indian seamer Mohammed Shami was asked on the same, and here's what he said.

Speaking to India.com, Shami clarified that he is in no way thinking about captaincy at the moment besides admitting that he will be happy whatever role he is bestowed upon. He accepted that any Indian cricketer would be eager to become that national side captain. However, his only priority is to contribute to the team in any manner possible.

Shami was also asked about Kohli's failure to score an international century over the past two years. As for the same, he clarified that a ton hardly defines how big or great a player is. He reckoned that Kohli had scored half-centuries consistently, and as long as it contributes to the side in a winning fashion, a century does not matter.

Recalling his favourite moment with Kohli, Shami remembered that Kohli's energy is always the best moment for the entire team. Moreover, he termed Kohli as the bowler's captain that allows them to express themselves freely, besides taking their opinion and asking for options. Overall, he has had countless great memories with Kohli over the years.