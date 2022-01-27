  • Facebook
    Will man-management be more important for Rahul Dravid as India head coach? Shane Warne analyses

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Rahul Dravid is the new Indian head coach. However, will man-management be more important for him than coaching? Here's what Shane Warne has to say.

    Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is off to a mixed start to his stint. While he has won a Twenty20 International (T20I) and a Test series, he has lost a red-ball series and a One-Day International (ODI) series. However, what will be Rahul Dravid's main job as the coach? Legendary former Australian spinner Shane Warne has analysed.

    Warne feels that Dravid is a legendary name in Indian cricket and is one of the most respected ones, while Warne too possesses the same. However, the Australian feels that the terminology of coach will be of no use here. Nevertheless, he reckoned that Dravid would make the team more formidable as a group, besides introducing some tactical magic.

    ALSO READ: Shane Warne recalls Virat Kohli's most enormous contribution as Team India captain

    Warne explained the concept of coaching at the international level and said that coach is not a valid term at the international level. He feels that coaches should only be limited to the domestic level, while it should be more of a manager than a coach at the global platform. He further interpreted that one does not require coaching worldwide like the kids.

    Warne pointed out that the coach should focus on the tactical abilities at the global stage, which is not a conventional coaching job. He suggested that it is more about man-management at this stage, and one know already knows how international cricket is played. "Sometimes you forget how to play and make things too complicated, and that's why you don't get coached at the international level. You are managed. Does that make sense?" he wondered while talking to PTI.

