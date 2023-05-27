Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Rohit Sharma bowled over by Shubman Gill's 3rd century; here's what he said

    First Published May 27, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Shubman Gill's third century of the season ousted Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, as Gujarat Titans entered the Final. Meanwhile, the former's Rohit Sharma was bowled over by Gill's fiery form.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma felt young opener Shubman Gill made the difference in its loss to defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 and hoped the opener continues his purple patch in India colours. Gill smashed 129 off 60 balls before Mohit Sharma (5/10) scalped a fifer as GT beat MI by 62 runs to storm into its second consecutive IPL Final where it will meet four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

    "Shubman batted well, the wicket was good. They got 20-25 extra. We were positive after the first half. We have to credit Shubman. I hope he continues that form," he said. Rohit said Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green raised some hopes with their partnership, but he felt MI lost the game in the PowerPlay while chasing.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    "Greeny and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We wanted to give it a good crack, be positive. We couldn't get going in the powerplay. We wanted one batter like Gujarat did, and take the game deep where anything can happen on a good pitch and a ground with a small boundary. But credit to GT, who played well," he said.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    The MI captain said Ishan Kishan's concussion didn't help the team either in its tall chase. "Kishan's concussion was unexpected. It was a last-minute change. We had to adapt, to different conditions and situations. Not looking at that though," he said. He preferred to take positives from the campaign despite failing to qualify for the final.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Playoff - Gill, Mohit wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    "Playing this game, qualifying and coming this far is big, the batting has been a big positive we can take into the next season. All the bowling teams have been challenged. "We had a great performance last game. Tim's (David) been given a role this season," he said.

    article_image5

    Image credit: PTI

    Winning captain Hardik Pandya said the clarity of thought in Gill's batting is helping him pile on the runs. "I think the clarity and confidence he is carrying is amazing. Today's innings was one of the finest, he never looked rushed. It felt like someone was throwing balls and he was hitting. He will be a superstar in international and franchise cricket," said Hardik.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Playoff, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric-ayh

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Gill, Mohit wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'-ayh

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'

    ipl 2023 Ahead of GT vs MI Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is the one snt

    Ahead of GT vs MI, Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan; forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'

    major league cricket Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US says will never walk away from England snt

    Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US; says 'will never walk away from England'

    Recent Stories

    Netizens call Uorfi aka Urfi Javed 'SHAMELESS' as she wears black see-through dress with dragon cut out (Video) RBA

    Netizens call Uorfi aka Urfi Javed 'SHAMELESS' as she wears black see-through dress with dragon cut out-Video

    Chhattisgarh Food inspector's mobile phone slips into weir, pumps out 41 lakh litres water; faces suspension AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Food inspector's mobile phone slips into weir, pumps out 41 lakh litres water; faces suspension

    Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes 2023 Ronaldo girlfriend Netflix star wears 1 million Chopard necklace RBA

    Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes 2023: Ronaldo's girlfriend, Netflix star wears £1million Chopard necklace-Photos

    Flight operations affected at Delhi Airport after heavy downpour; officials issue advisory AJR

    Flight operations affected at Delhi Airport after heavy downpour; officials issue advisory

    Video Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...' RBA

    Video: Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon