IPL 2023 Playoff: Rohit Sharma bowled over by Shubman Gill's 3rd century; here's what he said

IPL 2023 Playoff: Shubman Gill's third century of the season ousted Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, as Gujarat Titans entered the Final. Meanwhile, the former's Rohit Sharma was bowled over by Gill's fiery form.

Image credit: PTI

Five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma felt young opener Shubman Gill made the difference in its loss to defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 and hoped the opener continues his purple patch in India colours. Gill smashed 129 off 60 balls before Mohit Sharma (5/10) scalped a fifer as GT beat MI by 62 runs to storm into its second consecutive IPL Final where it will meet four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. "Shubman batted well, the wicket was good. They got 20-25 extra. We were positive after the first half. We have to credit Shubman. I hope he continues that form," he said. Rohit said Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green raised some hopes with their partnership, but he felt MI lost the game in the PowerPlay while chasing. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

"Greeny and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We wanted to give it a good crack, be positive. We couldn't get going in the powerplay. We wanted one batter like Gujarat did, and take the game deep where anything can happen on a good pitch and a ground with a small boundary. But credit to GT, who played well," he said.

The MI captain said Ishan Kishan's concussion didn't help the team either in its tall chase. "Kishan's concussion was unexpected. It was a last-minute change. We had to adapt, to different conditions and situations. Not looking at that though," he said. He preferred to take positives from the campaign despite failing to qualify for the final. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Playoff - Gill, Mohit wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric

"Playing this game, qualifying and coming this far is big, the batting has been a big positive we can take into the next season. All the bowling teams have been challenged. "We had a great performance last game. Tim's (David) been given a role this season," he said.

