Image Credit : X/KKRiders

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green grabbed headlines after he was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 25.2 crore at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. The KKR endured intense bidding wars with the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings before acquiring his services.

Green entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore and eventually broke his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc’s record of INR 24.75 crore, becoming the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. KKR now holds the distinction of having three players purchased for over INR 20 crore, including Venkatesh Iyer (INR 23.75 crore in 2024).

On that note, let’s take a look at why Cameron Green’s 25.2 crore buy makes sense for Kolkata Knight Riders.