Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Gill, Mohit wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric

    IPL 2023 Playoff: Gujarat Titans terminated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 of the Playoff in Ahmedabad on Friday. Shubman Gill's ton and Mohit Sharma's five-for got the job done, as it sets up Chennai Super Kings Final date.

    IPL 2023 Playoff, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma wreak havoc to help GT terminate MI; set up CSK Final date; netizens euphoric-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 27, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

    It was a patient yet brilliant outing by defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) against five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 Indian Premier League's (IPL) playoff's Qualifier 1 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Shubman Gill's hundred, followed by Mohit Sharma's five-for did an insane job for the hosts to win the fixture by 62 runs and set up a date with four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Final at the same venue on Sunday, while netizens were in a euphoric mood.

    After winning the coins toss, which was delayed due to a wet outfield, MI opted to chase, as GT openers Wriddhiman Saha (18) and Gill (129) came up with a 54-run stand before the former departed to veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the seventh over. Thereon, Gill and Sai Sudharsan (43) changed the complexion of the Gujarat innings, piling on an assertive 138-run partnership for the second wicket.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    As Gill slammed his third IPL century and as many this season, besides also becoming the seventh to do so in the playoff and the youngest, his 60-ball 129 ended in the 17th when pacer Akash Madhwal got rid of him. Thereon, Sudarshan and Pandya (28*) did a decent job, while the former walked off after the penultimate over retired hurt.

    Eventually, GT finishes on a monumental total of 233/3, the highest score in an IPL playoff game. Gill smashed ten sixes in an innings, making it the most by a batter in an IPL playoff contest. Besides the two wicket-taker for Mumbai, pacer Jason Behrendorff was quite economical. Before the chase, MI brought Nehal Wadhera for Madhwal as the Impact Player, while the Titans replaced Gill with pacer Joshua Little.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'

    Although Mumbai began on a wobbly note, losing three by the sixth over of the PowerPlay, Cameron Green (30) and Suryakumar Yadav (61) put on a quickfire 51-run stand for the third, as the side looked strong at 72/3 by the sixth. Then, Surya and Tilak Varma (43) added 52 for the fourth before the latter fell prey to leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who knocked him over in the 12th.

    A 31-run ensued between SKY and Vishnu Vinod (5). While the former engaged in most of the hitting, striking his 21st IPL 50, the latter supported him. However, in the 15th, the former was dismissed by senior pacer Mohit Sharma, who cleaned him up, shattering all hopes for MI, as it was left reeling at 155/5.

    ALSO READ: Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final - BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    Thereon, Mumbai could barely get a partnership going and collapsed like a pile of cards, as GT got the job done by 62 runs and set up a date against CSK on Sunday in the grand finale. For Gujarat, Mohit was sensational with a five-for, the best bowling figure by a bowler from the side, while he also nailed it with his economy.

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ricky Ponting is rooting for Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood is unfit?

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'-ayh

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'

    ipl 2023 Ahead of GT vs MI Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is the one snt

    Ahead of GT vs MI, Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan; forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'

    major league cricket Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US says will never walk away from England snt

    Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US; says 'will never walk away from England'

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind snt

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress sets Instagram ablaze with sexy moves in pink bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress sets Instagram ablaze with sexy moves in pink bikini

    New Parliament building uses materials from across India

    Teak from Maharashtra, carpets from UP, granite from Rajasthan: New Parliament a reflection of India

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel raises heat with luscious curves in bikinis vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel raises heat with luscious curves in bikinis

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hits out at slogans against Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hits out at slogans against Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath

    How to effectively use Bike EMI Calculator while taking a bike loan

    How to effectively use Bike EMI Calculator while taking a bike loan

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon